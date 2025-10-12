Rameswaram fishers begin strike over SL arrests

RAMANATHAPURAM: Fishermen from Rameswaram commenced their indefinite strike on Saturday, condemning the repeated arrests by the Sri Lankan navy. As a result, nearly 700 mechanised vessels remained anchored at the Rameswaram jetty, bringing all fishing operations to a standstill.

Meanwhile, the relatives of 30 Rameswaram fishermen, who were arrested among 47 (17 others from Karaikal) by the SL navy two days ago, staged a demonstration in Rameswaram on Saturday, demanding the immediate release of the fishermen.

Teary-eyed, the family members gathered in front of the Fisheries Office and appealed to the union and state governments to intervene and secure their release and retrieve their boats.

The protesters raised slogans condemning the SL navy’s continued harassment of Indian fishermen and urged action to ensure their safety while venturing into the Palk Strait.

Rameswaram Mechanised Boat Fishermen’s Association representative Emerald urged the governments to bring back the fishermen and their boats. After the 47 fishermen were remanded to Vavuniya prison on Thursday, the association convened an emergency meeting and announced the strike.