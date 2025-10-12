SC & HC judges join felicitation of ex-AG for 75 years of service

CHENNAI: The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Saturday felicitated senior counsel and former Attorney General K Parasaran on his achievement of 75 years of practice in the legal profession.

At the event, Justices Vikram Nath, M M Sundresh, P S Narasimha, KV Viswanathan, and R Mahadevan of the Supreme Court, along with Chief Justice of Madras High Court Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, addressed the gathering.

Addressing the function, and indirectly referring to Parasaran’s role in the Ayodhya case in the Supreme Court, Justice Mahadevan remarked that Lord Ramachandramoorthy had blessed him to conduct the case, and that this blessing would grant him a long life.

Recalling his association with the veteran legal luminary during his days of practice, Justice Narasimha said that Parasaran’s life is an example of excellent professionalism, argumentative ability, and capability, and that he also conducted himself with great restraint.

He also said that practitioners of law should never lose their connection with the people.

The ninety-eight-year-old Parasaran, in his acceptance speech, said if practitioners of law perform their duties, honours will come to them, but if they fail, problems will arise.

He called for adhering to ethics in the profession. “Ethics and duty to society are important.”

He advised the practitioners of law to keep in mind that the judge sitting on the dais knows better than the counsel. Later in the function, Justices R Suresh Kumar and M S Ramesh of Madras High Court, R Venkatramani, Attorney General of India, S Prabakaran, vice-chairman of Bar Council of India, and PS Amalraj, chairman of Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, also addressed the gathering.