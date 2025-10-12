Temporary ban on operation of coracle rides at Hogenakkal

DHARMAPURI: The Dharmapuri district administration ordered a temporary ban on tourism and coracle operations in Hogenakkal on Saturday after inflow levels reached 65,000 cusecs.

Around 6 am on Saturday, the water level inflow levels in the Cauvery reached 65,000 cusecs and remained at that level till late evening. Speaking to TNIE, TWAD Board officials said,

“The abrupt rise in inflow is due to rain in the water catchment areas in Karnataka. Due to the increased inflow, tourists have been advised to exercise caution near the waterbodies.”

Hogenakkal police said, “We have stepped up patrolling to ensure the safety of the people and police have been stationed at the entrance of the tourist site to prevent tourists from approaching the waters.”