179 government schools in Tamil Nadu enrol 50 more kids than last year

CHENNAI: As many as 179 government schools across Tamil Nadu have enrolled at least 50 more students this academic year when compared to last year, with Chennai recording the highest number of such schools at 26. Of these schools, 13 are from Coimbatore and 10 each from Chengalpattu and Tiruchy districts.

Among the schools with high enrolment figures, Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School in Kumarapalayam, Namakkal, topped the list with 302 new admissions, followed by Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) in Karaikurichi, Ariyalur, with 234 students, and GHSS in Karu Poyyur, Ariyalur, with 231 students, respectively.

As announced during the demands for grants of the school education department in the state Assembly, the department recently presented certificates of appreciation to these schools for recording an increase in enrolment.