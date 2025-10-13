20-30 per cent patients fail to complete rabies vaccination course in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI/TIRUPATTUR/RANIPET: John Andrews, a 48-year-old farmer from Sanipoondi village in Tiruvannamalai, succumbed to rabies on October 9, months after being bitten by a dog. Initially dismissing the bite as minor from his neighbour’s dog, Andrews developed severe symptoms over time, including fear of water (hydrophobia) and fear of air (aerophobia), before being diagnosed at the Tiruvannamalai Government Hospital.
In the first ten months of 2025, Tiruvannamalai has reported 10,479 dog bite cases, of which three fatalities have been linked to rabies. Following Andrews’ death, Tiruvannamalai Collector K Tharpagaraj urged residents to seek immediate medical attention after any dog bite. “Vaccines are free of charge and available 24x7 at all PHCs and government hospitals,” he said.
According to health officials, in all three fatal cases, the patients either did not receive the vaccine at all or failed to complete the vaccination schedule. Tiruvannamalai District Health Officer Dr Prakash said, “95% of the people who take the first dose go on to take the second and third doses, but around 20–30% abruptly stop after the third dose and do not take the fourth and final dose. At the PHCs and GH, we have a system to call patients for their subsequent doses on the respective dates. However, one big challenge arises when some patients say they have already taken the vaccine elsewhere, making it difficult for us to confirm.”
He added that the district administration is actively raising awareness, including discussions in grama sabha meetings. “Rabies can manifest anytime from the first day of a dog bite to 20 years later,” he said.
Neighbouring Tirupattur district has recorded even higher dog bite numbers this year, with 12,923 cases in 2025 so far, though no deaths have been reported. Dr Vinoth Kumar, DHO Tirupattur, said all the patients had received the first dose, and the health department is following up on the remaining doses.
In Ranipet, 6,000 anti-rabies vaccines have been administered so far, though not all cases originated within the district. In April, a four-year-old boy from Nemili taluk died of rabies at Chengalpattu Government Hospital. Dr Senthil Kumar, Deputy Director Health, Ranipet, said, “The same dog also bit three other children; however, this boy alone died. He was receiving vaccination properly, but the bite was on his face, which could be a possible reason for his death.”
Rabies infection travels through the nerves to the brain. Studies indicate that the closer the bite is to the brain, the shorter the incubation period, allowing the virus to reach the brain before vaccines can act. Health officials also urged the public to ensure pets are fully vaccinated.
Rabies Deaths in 2025
District Deaths
Tiruvannamalai 3
Tirupattur 0
Ranipet 1
Dog Bite Cases in 2025
District Cases
Tiruvannamalai 10,479
Tirupattur 12,923
What to do if you are bitten by a dog
1. Wash the bite area thoroughly with clean water and soap for 10–15 minutes.
2. Visit the nearest hospital or primary health centre to receive vaccination.
3. Complete all four doses of the Anti-Rabies Vaccine on the day of the bite, and on 3rd, 7th, and 28th days thereafter.