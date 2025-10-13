20-30 per cent patients fail to complete rabies vaccination course in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI/TIRUPATTUR/RANIPET: John Andrews, a 48-year-old farmer from Sanipoondi village in Tiruvannamalai, succumbed to rabies on October 9, months after being bitten by a dog. Initially dismissing the bite as minor from his neighbour’s dog, Andrews developed severe symptoms over time, including fear of water (hydrophobia) and fear of air (aerophobia), before being diagnosed at the Tiruvannamalai Government Hospital.

In the first ten months of 2025, Tiruvannamalai has reported 10,479 dog bite cases, of which three fatalities have been linked to rabies. Following Andrews’ death, Tiruvannamalai Collector K Tharpagaraj urged residents to seek immediate medical attention after any dog bite. “Vaccines are free of charge and available 24x7 at all PHCs and government hospitals,” he said.

According to health officials, in all three fatal cases, the patients either did not receive the vaccine at all or failed to complete the vaccination schedule. Tiruvannamalai District Health Officer Dr Prakash said, “95% of the people who take the first dose go on to take the second and third doses, but around 20–30% abruptly stop after the third dose and do not take the fourth and final dose. At the PHCs and GH, we have a system to call patients for their subsequent doses on the respective dates. However, one big challenge arises when some patients say they have already taken the vaccine elsewhere, making it difficult for us to confirm.”