42-year-old arrested in TN for online harassment of woman, her daughters

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old man was arrested on Friday on charges of repeatedly harassing a woman from Nerkundram and her family online. The police said Gopi, a Thoothukudi native, who was earlier arrested in a similar offence, created fake social media accounts using a woman’s name after being released on conditional bail in July, and used them to share the woman’s and her daughters’ phone numbers with strangers.

According to the West Zone Cybercrime police, Gopi allegedly sent obscene messages to the woman’s younger daughter through WhatsApp and posted vulgar and defamatory comments on her elder daughter’s social media posts. Two mobile phones were seized, and he was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

The police said that the woman had first met Gopi on Facebook, and he began harassing her when she ended contact. Based on the woman’s complaint, the West Zone Cyber Crime Police arrested Gopi.