After Madras HC order, forest department begins survey on FCRI land blocks

COIMBATORE: As part of taking over land to facilitate smooth access for the wild elephant corridor, the forest department has started surveying land within the Mettupalayam Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI) on the Mettupalayam-Kotagiri Road.

The Madras High Court had ordered that land blocks from A to G be taken over by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department. In the first order, the court had directed the institute to level the elephant-proof trenches (EPT) and remove fences in the boundaries of A, B, and C blocks. After direct inspection by N Sathish Kumar and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, in an order dated September 12, they noted that D, E, F, and G blocks of the institute should also be handed over to the forest department.

Based on this order, the forest department would take over land from FCRI within the next six months. In this regard, the college has also submitted a letter to the Tamil Nadu Agriculture University (TNAU), which controls FCRI. FCRI sources said that out of 500 acres, research plots and water tanks within the institute, close to 380 acres will be handed over to the forest department.