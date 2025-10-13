BDU retires two professors after ICC probe finds them guilty

TIRUCHY: The syndicate of Bharathidasan University (BDU) recently approved compulsory retirement from service for two faculty members, who were found guilty of sexually harassing female students.

The two faculty members — a professor in the commerce department and an associate professor in the remote sensing department — were officially compulsorily retired from service on October 10. The decision follows the recommendations made at the syndicate meeting held on September 22.

According to sources, the action comes after the university’s internal complaints committee (ICC) conducted detailed inquiries into the complaints filed against the professors in 2024.

The ICC held multiple sittings in July 2025 and September 2025, examined witnesses, reviewed written submissions, and verified audio and video evidence before concluding that both the professors were guilty.

Sources said this marks one of the rare instances of strong disciplinary action by BDU, as earlier punishments in similar cases were often limited to transfers or warnings.

While one of the professors has already petitioned the National Commission for Scheduled Castes seeking a review, university officials said the syndicate’s decision might be final as the retirement orders have already been handed over to the professors.