Before NE monsoon, interior Tamil Nadu receives 40 per cent seasonal rain

CHENNAI: Even before the onset of the Northeast Monsoon (NEM), interior Tamil Nadu districts — among the least rainfed regions in the state — have already received over 40% of their seasonal rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the NEM is likely to set in around October 16, and the rainfall this season is expected to be above normal across South Peninsular India.

As per official data, Dharmapuri, which normally receives 314.2 mm of rainfall during monsoon, has already logged 125.8 mm between October 1 and 11. Krishnagiri and Tirupattur have received 121.7 mm and 113.8 mm, respectively, against their seasonal averages of 278.7 mm and 266.3 mm.

In the past 24 hours ending 8.30 pm on Saturday, Marandahalli in Dharmapuri recorded the TN’s highest rainfall of 18 cm. The forecast for the next five days shows heavy rain, due to upper air circulation, over ghat areas of Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Nilgiris, Theni, Tenkasi, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchy, Salem and Namakkal.

The IMD’s long-range forecast indicates that rainfall averaged over South Peninsular India during the NEM is “most likely to be above normal” - over 112% of the long period average (LPA). The LPA for the post-monsoon season, based on 1971-2020 data, is 334.13 mm.