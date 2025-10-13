Consecration of 1,000-year-old Kanchi temple on December 8

CHENNAI: The consecration of the 1,000-year-old Sri Ekambaranathar temple in Kancheepuram will be held on December 8, HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu announced on Sunday. Speaking to reporters, the minister said the restoration project, taken up at a cost of `28.99 crore, is progressing steadily.

Sekarbabu said donors have contributed `1,528 crore towards 11,845 temple renovation projects across the state since the DMK government assumed office.

The minister also handed over 53.386 kg of gold received as offerings to various temples to the State Bank of India, Kancheepuram branch, under the Gold Investment Scheme. Under the scheme, gold offerings from temples are melted at the government mint in Mumbai to convert them into 24-carat gold bars.

“So far, 1,074 kg of gold bars made from offerings to 21 temples have been deposited with the SBI. The deposits earn `17.7 crore annually as interest, which is being used for temple development works,” he said.