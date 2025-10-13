Deepavali rush drives up omni bus fares, passengers feel the pinch in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI/TIRUCHY/COIMBATORE/CHENNAI: With the Deepavali travel rush peaking, omni bus operators are all fired up, capitalising on the festive season by increasing the fares, while the passengers are left with no choice but to dig deep into their pockets to book holiday tickets.
Passengers from Chennai to other major cities in the state are paying exorbitant ticket prices, as omni bus fares across Tamil Nadu have nearly doubled. Despite the State Transport Department’s warning against overcharging, fares displayed on several private bus booking apps show one-way ticket price up to Rs 4,500 on the Chennai-Madurai route, Rs 3,500 on Chennai-Tiruchy, and Rs 3,000 on Chennai-Coimbatore services – nearly double the regular rates.
As per the 2022 fare chart agreed between the state government and omni bus associations, approved one-way fare ranges from Rs 1,200-Rs 1,980 for Chennai-Tiruchy, Rs 1,930-Rs 3,070 for Chennai-Madurai, and Rs 1,730-Rs 2,880 for Chennai-Coimbatore routes. But ahead of Deepavali, fares have soared across all routes between October 17 and October 23 for inbound and outbound travel to Chennai. R Athiyaman, a Madurai native working in Chennai, said he was forced to pay Rs 3,500 for an A/C sleeper ticket online. “If we go to the bus stand without prior booking, they demand around `4,500,” he said.
Similarly, M Jagadeesh, a tech professional from Tiruchy, said, “For a family of three, we will be spending nearly `18,000 for two-way travel.”
Passengers from Tiruchy pointed out that the limited number of direct services worsens the situation. R Santosh, a Manapparai native working in Chennai, said, “Most omni buses go to Madurai or Tirunelveli. So Tiruchy passengers are charged fares based on the bus’s final destination.”
M Suganthi, a native of Coimbatore who works in Chennai, said fares on private omni buses now range between Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,000, depending on the type of AC sleeper, while the usual fare on normal days is around Rs 1,300.
Omni bus operators attributed the price surge to rising operating costs. Surya Kumar, a local Tiruchy operator, said only 40 out of 500 private bus operators in TN operate exclusively to Tiruchy. “Most connect southern districts like Madurai and Tirunelveli, which limit availability and drive up fares.
The fare chart also needs revision as fuel and maintenance costs have risen,” he said. Tamil Nadu Omni Bus Owners Association president A Afzal said the 2022 government-approved fare chart specifies the maximum rates operators can collect. “If passengers are overcharged, they can call 9840350066 or email info@tnboa.in for refund,” he said.
However, All Omni Bus Owners Association president A Anbalagan noted that a case on fare regulation of omni buses is still pending before the Supreme Court. “There’s no fixed government tariff for private omni buses. We submit our fare structure to the Transport Department for reference through a high-level committee. The government should expedite the case to ensure clarity,” he said.
In Madurai, Joint Transport Commissioner K Chandrasekar said enforcement drives were held at Chittampatti, Kappalur, Kodai Road, and Chatrapatti toll plazas. “Special enforcement units are ensuring compliance with fare and safety norms. So far, no formal complaints have been received,” he said.
While addressing reporters in Ariyalur on Sunday, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar said special enforcement teams have been formed across TN to monitor bus fares. He warned that strict action would be taken against violators. He said the department has now been received about more than 10 operators across the state increasing fares beyond the approved rate. He said the Omni Bus Operators Association has been asked to advise its members to bring down the fares immediately, failing which action would be initiated.