Disabled and elderly seek more e-cars at Tiruchy railway junction

TIRUCHY: Stating that all passengers were using the battery-operated cars at the Tiruchy railway junction, senior citizens and disabled passengers have requested the Tiruchy railway division authorities to increase the number of vehicles or make it an exclusive service for them. Three e-vehilces were introduced in the station in the year 2017. What was offered as a free service became a paid facility one year later.
A private firm that had bagged the contract has fixed Rs 30 as charge per person to avail of the ride. Activists condemned the railways for turning the public service into a commercial activity. "Once considered a public service, the railways has now become a commercial establishment,' said Swamimalai S Vimalnathan, a farmers leader who also works for the welfare of differently abled. He said it was unfair on the part of the railways to commercialiSe a facility meant for vulnerable commuters.
"A disabled person can travel from Kumbakonam to Chennai by train for Rs 60 using concession, yet a similar amount is charged for using a battery car to cross one or two platforms. Even the assistant travelling with them gets concession on trains. When travel is subsidized, why is mobility within stations not free or offered at a concession?" he questioned. M Kamaraj, an activist from Tiruchy, said, "I have to pay the fare for myself and my assistant. Since the service is open to all, regardless of age or fitness, we are often forced to wait, as only three vehicles are available at Tiruchy Junction," he said, adding many passengers now use it mainly to carry heavy luggage.
"We cannot stop the others as they are paying Rs 30, but people like us end up waiting so long that we sometimes miss the train. Railways should either reserve the service for differently abled and senior citizens or increase the number of battery-operated cars," said Kamaraj. When contacted, a senior official in the Tiruchy division said the demand to increase the number of battery cars may be considered by the headquarters.