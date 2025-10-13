Disabled and elderly seek more e-cars at Tiruchy railway junction

"A disabled person can travel from Kumbakonam to Chennai by train for Rs 60 using concession, yet a similar amount is charged for using a battery car to cross one or two platforms. Even the assistant travelling with them gets concession on trains. When travel is subsidized, why is mobility within stations not free or offered at a concession?" he questioned. M Kamaraj, an activist from Tiruchy, said, "I have to pay the fare for myself and my assistant. Since the service is open to all, regardless of age or fitness, we are often forced to wait, as only three vehicles are available at Tiruchy Junction," he said, adding many passengers now use it mainly to carry heavy luggage.

"We cannot stop the others as they are paying Rs 30, but people like us end up waiting so long that we sometimes miss the train. Railways should either reserve the service for differently abled and senior citizens or increase the number of battery-operated cars," said Kamaraj. When contacted, a senior official in the Tiruchy division said the demand to increase the number of battery cars may be considered by the headquarters.