Farmers demand check dam in Thollagadhu

DHARMAPURI: Palacode residents urged the district administration to take steps to construct a check dam in Thollagadhu to store water from the Chinnar River.

The Chinnar Dam is a key reservoir in Palacode taluk, which passes through dozens of panchayats, irrigating over 4,500 acres of agricultural land. The waters from this dam are crucial for the revival of dozens of lakes, including 'Thollagadhu', a waterfall located amidst several hills. For years, farmers in the region have been urging PWD (WRD) to take steps to construct a check dam here to improve cultivation. Now, with the release of water from Chinnar Dam, farmers are again pushing for this demand.

Speaking to TNIE, S Ganeshan from Palacode said, "Every year, the northeast monsoon revives the Chinnar Dam and water passes through Panchapalli, Mallapuram, Jerthalav, Thollagadhu, Kootaaru, Kadupatti, finally meeting the Cauvery River near Hogenakkal. So far, there have been few initiatives to store surplus water from the river. For years, farmers have been demanding a check dam here, but so far, our request has not been addressed."