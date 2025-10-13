Foxconn commits Rs 15,000 crore investment in TN, to create 14,000 engineering jobs

CHENNAI: Foxconn will invest Rs 15,000 crore in Tamil Nadu and create 14,000 high-value engineering jobs as part of its next phase of expansion in the state, Industries Minister T. R. B. Rajaa announced on Monday.

The state’s investment promotion agency Guidance Tamil Nadu will host the first dedicated “Foxconn Desk” in India to enable fast-track project facilitation and execution.

The commitment comes after Chief Minister M. K. Stalin met with Robert Wu, Foxconn’s India representative, in Chennai to reaffirm the company’s long-term partnership with the state.

The new investment is expected to deepen Foxconn’s presence in electronics and advanced manufacturing in Tamil Nadu, including value-added manufacturing, R&D integration and AI-driven technology operations.

“This is the largest-ever engineering jobs commitment for Tamil Nadu,” Rajaa said in a post on social media, calling it a major boost for the state’s manufacturing ambitions.

The Foxconn Desk, to be set up within Guidance Tamil Nadu, is aimed at ensuring “seamless facilitation and mission-mode execution” of the company’s investments.

The announcement underscores Tamil Nadu’s growing importance as a key electronics manufacturing hub in India, aligning with the state’s strategy to expand high-value job creation, said Dr Rajaa.