Fresh SOP by TN health department advises ‘108’ ambulance crew to avoid rallies, seek police protection

TIRUCHY: A direction to crew to avoid rally routes and to alert the police for protection in the event of unavoidable entry into the gathering are among the guidelines the state health and family welfare department’s fresh standard operating procedure (SOP) issued recently offers for ‘108’ ambulance staff attending to emergencies during political campaign meetings. The SOP comes in the wake of incidents of alleged assault on ambulance crew across the state during political rallies held over the past two months.

The flashpoint was on August 18 in Vellore, when AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami allegedly shouted at a ‘108’ driver trying to pass through the crowd during his campaign. He allegedly accused the crew of having been "sent to disrupt" the meeting. The ambulance driver, Surendar, said cadre surrounded his vehicle, snatched his ID, and opened the back door.

A few days later, ‘108’ crew members in Thuraiyur, Tiruchy, complained of being pushed and abused after responding to calls of a woman in the gathering at an AIADMK rally having fainted. "We have full despatch logs to verify the call yet our staff members were accused of creating panic," a ‘108’ official said.