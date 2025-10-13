Funeral of Armstrong murder key accused held amid tight security

CHENNAI: The funeral of the deceased history-sheeter P Nagendran in Vyasarpadi on Sunday saw tight police security, with around 600 personnel deployed along the route to Mullai Nagar burial ground. In a remarkable incident, his younger son Ajith Raj, out on parole after a weapons-related arrest earlier this year, got married in front of his father’s mortal remains.

To avoid any untoward incident, the city police arrested other history-sheeters including Nagendran’s key associate Vellai Prakash.

Nagendran, a life convict and prime accused in the murder of BSP president K Armstrong last year, died on Thursday due to liver complications at the Stanley Government Hospital.

After postmortem and legal formalities, his body was handed over to his elder son Ashwathaman, who is the third suspect in the murder case, on Saturday evening and taken to their Sathyamoorthy Nagar residence, where friends, relatives, and associates paid respects. His boxing gloves were placed beside him as a tribute to his past as a trained boxer, the police said.