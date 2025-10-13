Gang hurls petrol bomb at police station, one held in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: Tension gripped Tirunelveli city on Sunday evening after a five-member gang hurled petrol bombs at three locations — including a police station and a check-post — allegedly in retaliation for the arrest of one of their associates.

Police identified the gang members as P Krishnaperumal (19), G Ajith Kumar (30), K Perumal (27), Arun (22) and N Saran (19). While Saran was arrested by a special police team on Sunday, the other four are still absconding.

According to police sources, the petrol bomb attack was triggered by the arrest of Ajith Kumar’s elder brother, Arun Kumar, on Saturday. A team from Thachanallur police station, led by inspector Mahendra Kumar, had nabbed Arun Kumar near Oorudaiyankudiyiruppu for allegedly possessing 100 grams of ganja and a sickle.

Learning that his brother might be remanded in judicial custody, Ajith Kumar conspired with his associates to intimidate the police before they produce Arun before the judicial magistrate, sources said.

On Sunday evening, the gang, riding on two motorcycles, allegedly threw a petrol bomb near the entrance of the Thachanallur police station, causing panic among personnel on duty and passers-by. Minutes later, they targeted a check-post at Subbaraj Nagar and then hurled another bomb at Thenkalam junction, before speeding away.

No casualties were reported. Senior officers, including DCP Prassannakumar, rushed to the spots and conducted an investigation. Preliminary analysis of CCTV footage from nearby areas confirmed the involvement of the five-member gang. Following the incident, security across the city and surrounding areas has been tightened.