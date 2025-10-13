Kidney racket: Two men held in Pallipalayam

DHARMAPURI: Two brokers suspected to be involved in the kidney sale racket were arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Pallipalayam, on Sunday night. They were identified as Stanley Mohan and Anandan. An SIT team led by Coimbatore SP K Karthikeyan and Madurai SP BK Arvind arrested them.

A major kidney trafficking racket was busted in Namakkal district a few months ago after several residents of Pallipalayam lodged complaint that brokers had lured/coerced them into selling their kidneys.

One of the key accused, M. Anandan (52), is alleged to have targeted debt-ridden workers by promising them between `5 lakh and `10 lakh to donate their organ.

Following the revelation, police registered cases under the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, and the Tamil Nadu Health Department launched a state-wide probe.