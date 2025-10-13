Kin of Karur stampede victims say pleas for CBI probe filed without their consent

KARUR: Even as the Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its verdict on Monday on pleas seeking a CBI probe into the Karur stampede, a fresh controversy erupted on Sunday after videos surfaced online showing two petitioners and their family members denying any role in filing the petitions.

The apex court is hearing a batch of petitions, including one filed by TVK general secretary (election strategy) Aadhav Arjuna, who sought to quash the Madras High Court order constituting an SIT to probe the September 27 stampede during Vijay’s rally. Two other petitions seeking a CBI inquiry were filed by P Selvaraj of Emur Puthur, who lost his wife S Chandra, and P Panneerselvam of Alamarathupatti, who lost his nine-year-old son Prathik.

In one of the viral videos, P Sharmila, mother of Prathik, alleged that Panneerselvam had abandoned the family when the child was six months old and had no contact with them for nearly eight years. Living with her mother and brothers, she said neither she nor her family had any knowledge of a CBI probe petition being filed in his name. “Panneerselvam did not even come to attend his son’s funeral,” Sharmila’s younger brother N Chandru (26) told TNIE on Sunday.