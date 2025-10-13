Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi highlights TN’s social justice mission at Cambridge forum

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Sunday highlighted Tamil Nadu’s ‘Dravidian Model’ of education as a century-long social justice mission that uses learning as a tool for empowerment and equality. He was addressing the Cambridge South Asia Forum, where he outlined the core principles of the model — universal access, social inclusion, democratising excellence and schemes that deliver change.

He cited flagship initiatives of the DMK government — the Pudhumai Penn, Tamil Pudhalvan schemes, the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme and Naan Mudhalvan programme.“Tamil Nadu has 17 of India’s top 100 higher education institutions and records zero dropout rates at the primary and middle school levels,” he noted, adding that the model has nurtured students who have gone on to become global leaders, he said.

“The Dravidian model of education is like a prism: it identifies hidden potential, embraces individuality, and celebrates each child’s unique path,” he stated.