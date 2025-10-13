Minister Velu opens new fire station at Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The Minister for Public Works, Highways and Ports, EV Velu, on Sunday inaugurated a permanent fire and rescue service station in front of the east Rajagopuram at the Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai.

This is the first permanent fire station within the temple premises. Previously, temporary services were arranged only during festival seasons.

In the Tamil Nadu Budget 2024-25, Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced the establishment of a fire station to enhance safety at the temple. The new facility has now been set up in accordance with that plan.

With this addition, Tiruvannamalai now has 15 fire and rescue service stations in operation. The department plays a crucial role during emergencies and is essential for a variety of rescue operations.

Approximately 30 lakh devotees are expected during the upcoming Karthigai Deepam festival, which will culminate with the lighting of the maha deepam on December 3. Government data shows that around 40 lakh people normally visit Arunachaleswarar temple during the 10-day Karthigai Deepam festival, 20 lakh attend the Chithira Pournami festival, and around two lakh visit the temple during every pournami. The new station is expected to serve the public efficiently in the event of fire, natural disaster, or accident during these times.