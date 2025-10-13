MTC suspends e-bus conductor and driver for rudeness to passengers

CHENNAI: A bus driver and conductor employed on contract to operate the ultra low-floor electric buses under the gross cost contract (GCC) by Ashok Leyland’s subsidiary, Switch Mobility, have been suspended following complaints of rude and disrespectful behaviour towards commuters.

Although officials from MTC have declined to comment on the incident, the official MTC Chennai handle on X stated that the concerned crew members have been withdrawn from duty and will be permanently removed from service.

According to a commuter, Jegannathan K, he along with two friends boarded a deluxe bus 170 TX (Kilambakkam - K Kannadasan Nagar) from CMBT Terminus at 11pm on October 10. “At the time of boarding, the conductor complained that our NCMC cards were not functioning. When we requested a QR code to make the payment, he responded rudely, stating that two stages had already passed,” he said on X.

Jegannathan added that he was finally issued tickets for the route from MMDA Junction to Thirumangalam.

“During the journey, several passengers waiting outside the MMDA bus stop were calling out for the bus to stop, but the conductor ignored them. The driver also did not halt the bus, despite repeated requests from passengers,” he added.