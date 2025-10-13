Off the cuff: A few gestures deserve better timing and compassion

Generosity left waiting

A family that turned grief into generosity by donating the organs of their 23-year-old brain-dead son at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital was made to wait, twice. Health Minister Ma Subramanian, in town for the college’s diamond jubilee, was to lead the state honour at the hospital, but officials shifted the venue to the event ground. The family, already waiting for over an hour, was told to bring the body there, and left waiting again, this time in the rain. Their quiet act of humanity was met, ironically, with bureaucratic insensitivity. Some gestures deserve better timing and compassion.

Thinakaran Rajamani

Politics takes off

Political circles have begun buzzing with talk of a possible alliance between the AIADMK and Vijay’s TVK, a rumour only fuelled further by TVK flags fluttering at AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami’s rallies. Amidst the speculation, former deputy speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman added a dramatic twist in Tiruppur, accusing ‘CM Stalin’s police’ of intimidating TVK cadres with false cases, vowing that the AIADMK would defend them. But the day’s true highlight came at his public meeting, when a plane soared overhead, briefly stealing the show. With perfect comic timing, Jayaraman quipped, “Usually, the opposition sends an ambulance to our meetings, now they’ve sent a plane!” The crowd roared with laughter.

P Srinivasan

One slip to the top

During his two-day visit to Dindigul on October 8 and 9, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was treated to an unexpected ‘promotion’, at least verbally. While inaugurating a new building block in Vedasandur GH in Dindigul, the understandably nervous Collector S Saravanan introduced the guest of honour as “Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.” The blunder drew a round of chuckles, with Udhayanidhi himself taking the surprise upgrade in good humour. District Police Superintendent A Pradeep and other dignitaries joined in the laughter as the collector hastily corrected himself. For a brief moment, Dindigul witnessed the state’s fastest promotion, delivered live, without paperwork.

Saravanan MP

Compiled by Dinesh Jefferson E