Ranipet's Panapakkam farmers demand power supply from new substation

RANIPET: Farmers in Panapakkam, Ranipet, have urged the government to supply electricity from the upcoming 230 kV substation in Panapakkam Industrial Estate to the two 33 kV substations in the area—Panapakkam and Peruvalayam—citing irregular power supply.

Currently, electricity is supplied from the Thamal substation (110 kV) in Kancheepuram district to Panapakkam town and surrounding rural areas. Farmers said the substation frequently encounters technical faults, resulting in frequent disruptions.

They further alleged that power is supplied to Panapakkam and Peruvalayam only after meeting the demands of other consumers in the district, leading to “discriminatory power distribution to farmers, households and industrial units” in and around Panapakkam.

“For many years, we have been demanding a separate 110 kV substation for the area, but no action has been taken yet,” said R Subash, a local farmer. He added, “The situation is worst during summers. Power supply is cut for around eight hours during the peak cultivation season from January. Summers are the time when more power is required for increased irrigation.”