Sanitary staff in Nagapattinam municipality agree to Rs 50/day hike in wages, end three-day strike

They also urged the contractor to provide transparency in ESI and PF deductions. The protest was called off on Sunday after the contract agency SSWMS promised an increase of Rs 50 in their daily wages, with effect from December. The contractor also promised that the agency will make the ESI and PF details available within 15 days, and an advance of Rs 7,000 will be given to the workers before Deepavali. K Venkatesan, town secretary of CPI(M), who protested with the workers, said, "We had to accept the contractor's negotiations for now because the town will be ruined if the workers don't resume their work."

Anjammal (name changed), a 55-year-old sanitary worker under contract, earns a meagre Rs 350 as a daily wage. She struggles to take care of her disabled daughter and 19-year-old son. Anjammal, who is the lone breadwinner of the family, is one of 188 contract sanitary workers who receive a meagre wage without proper salary slips, appropriate leave facilities, or safety insurance.

"With just Rs 10, 500 a month, I couldn't afford to get my son into a college," said Anjammal, adding that she is also not able to afford the required medical needs for her daughter. "We work for seven days with only two days of leave per month. On Sundays, we are allowed to leave three hours earlier, which is considered our day off. If we take a day off on any other day, we don't get paid for the day," a worker said.

Citing the slow-paced salary increments, another worker said, "I have been working for the past 17 years cleaning the streets. My first monthly salary was Rs 2,200, and now it has slowly crawled to Rs 10,500."