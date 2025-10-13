Sathanur Dam increases water discharge to 9,000 cusecs

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The Tiruvannamalai district administration on Sunday announced that the surplus water discharge from the Sathanur dam has been increased to 9,000 cusecs per second from 9 am. Previously, until 6 am on Sunday, 6,000 cusecs per second were being released.

Continuous rainfall in the catchment areas of the Krishnagiri dam has led to around 7,000 cusecs of surplus water being released from Krishnagiri dam. Consequently, the inflow to Sathanur dam increased to 8,500 cusecs as of Sunday morning.

Since September 12, surplus water has been released from Sathanur dam. The total water level of the dam is 119 feet, of which 113.80 feet is filled. The dam’s total capacity is 7,321 million cubic feet, with 6,190 million cubic feet filled as of the evening of October 11 (Saturday).

Collector K Tharpagaraj has issued a flood warning to residents living in villages along the Thenpennai river.