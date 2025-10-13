Search for missing youth in Thenpennai River enters third day

CUDDALORE/KALLAKURICHI: The search for a youth who went missing after drowning while bathing in the Thenpennai River near Panruti entered its third day on Sunday.

According to police, Velan (19), a resident of Kattamuthupalayam in Panruti taluk, had gone to bathe in the Thenpennai River at Kandarakkottai with his friends on Friday. Police said, “He allegedly climbed onto the Veeranam drinking water pipeline bridge across the river and jumped into the water. He did not surface and went missing.”

Following the incident, police and Fire and Rescue Service personnel launched a search operation. On Sunday, about 150 personnel participated in the operation, including 60 members from the National and State Disaster Response Forces. Officials said the search continued until evening, but the youth’s body had not been found.