Toy-shaped crackers flying off shelves in Sivakasi, Sattur ahead of Deepavali

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Deepavali’s newest trend is lighting up greater than the sky. In Sivakasi, where fireworks have long been tradition, manufacturers are cashing in on a playful twist — crackers shaped like toys and cartoon characters that are transforming the business with booming sales.

At shops in Sattur and Sivakasi, children tug their parents toward shelves lined with trains, guitars and even Tom and Jerry-shaped fireworks. These toy-inspired varieties, made with corrugated materials, vanish from shelves within minutes despite their premium pricing. These cracker varieties account for over 50% of total retail sales this year.

According to manufacturers and traders, the idea took shape after months of research and visits to international fireworks markets, including China. They then collaborated with Sivakasi’s corrugated packaging sector, which has over 200 units, to bring the designs to life through trials and refinements.

“All these models use the same smoke and shower effects as traditional crackers, like flower pots, but their captivating designs make them bestsellers, with profits exceeding 20 per cent,” said industry insiders. For example, at a cracker shop in Sattur, a box of traditional big flower pot crackers, with shower effects, sells at `70, while a box of guitar-shaped crackers, which use the same effect, fetch around `280 after discount.