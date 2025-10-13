TVK, AIADMK using Karur stampede victims for political motives: DMK

CHENNAI: DMK organisation secretary RS Bharathi on Sunday charged that the AIADMK and TVK are misusing the family members of Karur stampede victims for political motives.

In a statement, Bharathi said on behalf of Panneerselvam and Selvaraj, petitions have been filed seeking a CBI inquiry into incident. Similarly, certain AIADMK functionaries obtained the signature of Selvaraj by deceiving him and filed a petition seeking a CBI probe.

Bharathi recalled that in July, Vijay had said that the case relating to the death of Ajithkumar should not be transferred to the CBI and that it should instead be investigated by the SIT formed by the High Court. He had also questioned,

“Why are you hiding behind the CBI?” “But now, in the Karur case, TVK itself has deceitfully obtained signatures from the families of the deceased and filed a petition for a CBI inquiry by tempting them with money.”

The DMK leader said it has become crystal clear that TVK has done this with the covert support of AIADMK and BJP.