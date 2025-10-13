Two arrested in Tamil Nadu for bid to sell panchaloha idol stolen in 2021

MADURAI: Two people were arrested by the Idol Wing CID on Friday for allegedly attempting to sell a panchaloha metal idol of saint poet Manickavasagar, which was stolen from a centuries-old temple in 2021.

According to a press note released on Sunday, the suspects have been identified as A Kasimayan (43) and P Thavasi (65), and police are on the lookout for three more suspects: Solai, Velmurugan, and Madhan. Based on a tip-off, a team led by inspector Vanitharani intercepted a two-wheeler at Chellampatti on October 10.

During the inspection, they discovered a metal idol measuring one foot in length, weighing 3.5kg. The idol was stolen from Meenakshi Temple in Usilampatti in 2021. Kasimayan attempted to sell the idol, but failed. Later, he approached Thavasi, and they were on their way to meet an agent before the police nabbed them.