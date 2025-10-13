Two techies killed in accident in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: Two IT professionals died in a road accident on East Coast Road (ECR) near Anichankuppam village, Marakanam, on Saturday evening.

According to Kottakuppam police sources, V Madankumar (24) of Pallavaram, Chengalpattu district, and B Ganesh (28) of Panaiyur, Kancheepuram district, were working in an IT company in Chennai. On Saturday, they traveled to Puducherry with four friends on motorcycles.

While passing through police barricades on ECR, their bike collided with a mini bus traveling towards Chennai from Puducherry. Ganesh was thrown from the bike and died on the spot. Madankumar was taken to JIPMER Hospital but died later the same night.

Kottakuppam Police personnel sent Ganesh’s body to a private medical college hospital in Ganapathychettykulam for autopsy. A case has been registered.