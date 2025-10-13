Udhayanidhi hands over prizes to winners of CM’s Trophy events

CHENNAI: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday presented medals, prizes worth Rs 9.75 lakh, certificates, and mementoes to the winners of the state-level Chief Minister’s Trophy 2025 e-Sports competitions.

On the occasion, he also inaugurated automated basketball and volleyball training machines worth Rs 14.7 lakh and Rs 14.8 lakh, respectively.

The events for the current year’s CM’s Trophy were launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin on August 25, with a total allocation of Rs 83.4 crore, including Rs 37 crore for prizes.

Over 16.3 lakh participants registered online for 37 sporting events in five categories - students, general public, persons with disabilities, and government employees.