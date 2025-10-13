Windshield of Chennai-bound Indigo aircraft cracks mid-flight; second such incident in three days

NEW DELHI: In the second such incident involving windshield damage to an Indigo flight within three days, the windshield of a flight from Thoothukudi to Chennai cracked when it was airborne on Monday afternoon. The flight with 75 passengers on board managed a safe landing.

The airline confirmed the incident but completely downplayed it similar to its response in the previous incident.

In a statement, an Indigo spokesperson said, "A maintenance requirement was noticed on IndiGo flight 6E 7606, operating from Thoothukudi to Chennai on 13 October, before landing at its destination. Following standard operating procedures, the aircraft landed safely in Chennai and will resume operations only after necessary checks and clearances."

According to a flight tracking platform, flight No 6e 7606, an ATR-72 model, departed at 1.54 pm from Tuticorin airport and landed at Terminal 1 of Chennai International Airport at 3.29 pm, six minutes before schedule.

The cockpit crew had noticed it and alerted the Air Traffic Control authorities and other agencies, it has been reliably learnt. Precautions were put in place at the airport before the flight reached to handle any eventuality.

On Saturday, an Indigo flight from Madurai to Chennai (6e 7253) with 76 passengers on board, also an ATR-72 flight, met with a similar fate. It also had a safe landing and the incident is still being investigated.