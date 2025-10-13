Winter session of TN Assembly to last four days

CHENNAI: Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Monday announced that the winter session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly has been planned over four days from October 14 to 17.

A decision to this effect was taken at the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the House. The meeting was attended by representatives of all parties except the BJP, CPI and CPM.

Talking to reporters at the secretariat, the Speaker said the proceedings of the House will be adjourned on Tuesday after paying homage to the people who have lost their lives in Karur stampede, and to political leaders who recently passed away, including former Governor of Nagaland La Ganesan, former Chief Minister of Kerala VS Achuthanandan, CPI general secretary Sudhakar Reddy, IAS officer Beela Venkatesan, sitting MLA from AIADMK TK Amul Kandasamy.

On October 15, supplementary estimates for the current financial year will be presented. The House will debate this on October 16, and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu will reply to the discussion on October 17. The short-duration winter session is expected to be stormy as it takes place after the huge loss of lives in the Karur stampede and other law and order issues.