Wintrack bribe row: Two senior Customs officials shunted out

CHENNAI: Ten days after private firm Wintrack levelled corruption allegations against Chennai Air Cargo Customs, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Saturday transferred the agency’s commissioner and deputy commissioner.

Principal Commissioner of Chennai Airport Customs MG Thamizh Valavan and deputy commissioner Harendra Singh Pal were transferred to the Director General of Taxpayer Service (DGTS) and the Directorate General of Performance Management (DGPM), respectively.

CBIC sources said this was an administrative transfer to ensure a fair probe and did not indicate any wrongdoing.

“The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs @cbic_india has received the factual enquiry report from the Department of Revenue. Based on the prima facie findings, a thorough vigilance investigation is being initiated, which is proposed to be completed in 4-6 weeks,” CBIC wrote on X.

The action came after Wintrack alleged corruption and harassment by Chennai Customs over clearing their cargo imported from China, which ignited an outpouring of anger. Celebrities like Mohandas Pai, the Chairman of Manipal Global Education Services, and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor had joined the debate supporting the cause of Wintrack.

Chennai Customs had then posted a clarification denying allegations of bribery and said Wintrack’s consignment had been misdeclared, and it submitted wrong documentation, and false exemption.