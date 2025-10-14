15-year-old shooting player ends life in Madurai

MADURAI: A 15-year-old boy who was alone at home died by suicide on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, V. Yuvan (15), a Class X student at a private school in Melur, lived with his parents in an apartment in Sambakulam, under the jurisdiction of the Pudur police. He used to participate in air gun shooting events.

Police said Yuvan had quarrelled with his parents earlier in the day. Subsequently, his parents left for a temple, leaving Yuvan alone at home. When they returned, they found him dead and alerted the police.

The Pudur police sent the body to the Government Rajaji Hospital for a postmortem. A case has been registered.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the Tamil Nadu Health Department helpline at 104 or the Sneha Suicide Prevention Helpline at +91 44 2464 0050.)