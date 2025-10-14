Bharathiar University plans to offer undergraduate programmes through distance learning 

COIMBATORE: Bharathiar University is planning to offer undergraduate programmes under the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode soon through the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), and a discussion in this regard was held at the recent syndicate meeting of the university on Saturday.

According to the official sources, Higher Education Secretary-cum-Bharathiar University Vice-Chancellor (VC) and committee convenor P Shankar chaired the syndicate meeting. During the meeting, matters related to the university's administration and academic works were discussed. In addition, ongoing issues such as the disbursement of festival advance for non-teaching staff and the pending qualification approval for the principals and teaching staff of private affiliated colleges were also discussed.

"Shankar directed the university to take steps to offer undergraduate programmes under the ODL mode, similar to the postgraduate courses offered by the CDOE. The primary aim of this initiative is to generate revenue for the university and benefit students. Moreover, he urged the university to strengthen the ODL courses by ensuring a well-designed curriculum. Following this, university officials are discussing plans to launch the undergraduate courses soon," sources added.

Welcoming the move, a faculty member of Bharathiar University told TNIE that the university is offering 15 postgraduate courses under the ODL mode, which has benefited many students.

"Recently, admissions to the ODL B.Ed programme were stopped this academic year, reportedly due to lack of approval. Hence, Bharathiar University should offer undergraduate courses only after obtaining approval from the UGC," he urged.

Registrar R Rajavel told TNIE that discussions on offering undergraduate programmes under the ODL mode are under way.