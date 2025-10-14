Dindigul youth hacked to death by father-in-law in suspected caste killing

DINDIGUL: In a suspected case of caste killing, a 25-year-old man was hacked to death by his father-in-law near Nilakottai in Dindigul on Sunday evening. The deceased identified as S Ramachandran of Ramanaickenpatti, Batlagundu, belonged to a Backward Class (BC) community. Police arrested his father-in-law, K Chandran (49) of Ganapathipatti, Batlagundu, who belongs to a Most Backward Class (MBC) community.

The incident took place near Kullipatti village when Ramachandran, a milk vendor, was confronted by Chandran. During a heated argument, Chandran allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon, killing him on the spot.

Chandran’s daughter, Arathi (21), told reporters on Monday that she had married Ramachandran three months ago against the wishes of both families. The couple initially stayed in Dindigul before moving to Ramachandran’s native village. She alleged that her brother and father had issued threats to them following the marriage.

“I don’t think my father acted alone. I believe others, including my brother and uncles, were involved,” Arathi told the media. She refused to accept her husband’s body, which was kept at the mortuary of the government hospital in Dindigul on Monday night.

Arathi, a second-year undergraduate student in Erode, said the relationship had begun while Ramachandran was selling milk in her locality. “Chandran was furious about the relationship turning into marriage,” a police officer said.

The Nilakottai police booked Chandran under Section 103 of the BNS. He was remanded in judicial custody on Monday.