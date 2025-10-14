Four villages in Shoolagiri block of Krishnagiri dist lack proper roads, no nurse visits

KRISHNAGIRI: Four villages in the Shoolagiri block of the district have not had proper roads for many years. This has affected village health nurse visits to the villages. Further, the lack of a bridge to cross the stream makes it difficult.

The four villages— Chakkarlu, Ramachandrapuram and Chinna Paapannapalli in Ankondapalli panchayat and Periya Paapanapalli in Sembarasanapalli in Shoolagiri block consist of about 130 families. However, all four villages do not have proper roads and bus connectivity.

During the monsoon, the stream gets flooded and strands these villages.

C Munikrishnappa (54), a farmer from Chakkarlu village, said, "The road has only been laid with gravel for many years, but no bitumen layer has been laid. Due to the damaged road, one person travelling on the road met with an accident, and he is now disabled. During the monsoon, the stream will be flooded, and the low-level bridge will be submerged. Therefore, a high-level bridge should be constructed."

E Ellamma (26) of Chinna Paapannapalli village said, "The district administration should lay a road immediately, as children cannot go to the nearby anganwadi centre at Sembarasanapalli village, which is less than a kilometre away from our village, during the monsoon.

The village health nurse (VHN) hardly visits our village and only comes to the anganwadi centre. A few years ago, when a VHN paid a visit to our village, many houses reported water seepage due to rain, but officials and politicians hardly visit here during elections due to the lack of roads."

K Munikrishna (46), a farmer from Periya Paapanapalli village, also said at least 20 students from their village cross the stream every day to reach a Panchayat Union Middle School at Kattiganapalli village.

When TNIE contacted Shoolagiri Block Medical Officer Dr NM Vennila and District Health Officer Dr G Ramesh Kumar, they said that they will look into the issue and ask VHNs to regularly visit all hamlets. Similarly, Shoolagiri Block Development Officer R Kala said that she would inspect villages on Tuesday and try to solve the issue.

Krishnagiri Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Project Officer was unavailable for comment.