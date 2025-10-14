Hoax bomb threat sent to Srirangam temple, parts of Trichy

TIRUCHY: Police were kept on their toes on Monday as bomb threats were received at several places across Tiruchy district, including the collectorate and the famous Srirangam temple.

According to sources, on Monday, e-mail was to the mail ID of the district collector threatening of explosions at the collectorate and the district court complex. Similarly, an email was sent to a private hotel in Srirangam.

Sources added that the emails were from different IDs.The mails sent at 11:00 am prompted officials into action and police were informed. Two teams of bomb squads, comprising three personnel, along with sniffer dogs were pressed into service.

Since the grievances day meeting was in progress at the collectorate, all the participants were evacuated and searches were conducted. All government offices in the collectorate complex, and the district court were searched. The BDDS team also searched the collector’s official vehicle, and other cars that were parked on the premises.

Similarly, a BDDS team searched the sprawling Srirangam temple complex from 12 pm to 3 pm. Sources said around 1,000 devotees were inside the temple. After the thorough checks, both teams did not find any suspicious material, following which the threats were declared as hoax. Tiruchy City police registered a case and are trying to trace the origin of the emails.