Hoax bomb threat to Mullaiperiyar dam, security increased

THENI: Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad from Idukki rushed to the Mullaiperiyar dam on Monday following a bomb threat.

According to sources, officials from the Thrissur collectorate received an e-mail threatening an explosion in the dam on Sunday evening. Officials saw it on Monday morning and forwarded it to the Idukki district collector.

Acting on the collector’s instructions, an 11-member bomb squad, along with two sniffer dog units, carried out a thorough inspection of key areas including the main dam, shutter area, baby dam, gallery, employees’ quarters, and other adjoining locations from 2.30 pm.

Sources said no suspicious materials were found during the search, following which the threat was declared as a hoax. Security around the dam has been intensified as a precautionary measure. Probe is on to trace the origin of the email. Officials from Tamil Nadu and Kerala were present during the search.