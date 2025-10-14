Karur stampede: CBI investigation will hold those accountable, says BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan

COIMBATORE: The truth behind the stampede during TVK leader Vijay’s rally in Karur will be brought to light through a CBI investigation and those responsible, no matter how high-ranking or powerful they are, will be held accountable, said BJP Mahila Morcha national president and Coimbatore BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan.

Speaking at the ‘Thaimai’ event, organised on behalf of the Kovai Makkal Sevai Maiyam, Vanathi said they have launched the initiative to raise awareness about training for physical health and nutrition for pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers.

“Various claims surrounding the incident have raised suspicions about the state government’s role. Our state president had already expressed a lack of confidence in the single-person commission set up by the state.

Similarly, the TVK had opposed the SIT in the Supreme Court, which has now ordered a CBI probe. This clearly shows the complete failure of the state police. This order is a blow to Chief Minister MK Stalin, who controls the police department,” she said.