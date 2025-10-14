Karur temple land grab case: Madras High Court summoned 17 officials over inaction

MADURAI: Slamming the HR&CE department, Karur administration and police for non-compliance of an order passed by it directing removal of encroachments from the properties of Balasubramaniaswamy temple at Vennaimalai, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has summoned 17 officials, including the then HR&CE commissioner KV Muralidharan, collector M Thangavel and SP K Josh Thangiah.

A bench of Justices P Velmurugan and B Pugalendhi gave the direction on a contempt petition filed by A Radhakrishnan of Salem over delay in compliance of the judgment, dated October 23, 2019, which directed the HR&CE department to remove the encroachments in nearly 508 acres of land belonging to the temple.

Despite a lapse of six years, a vast extent of the land continues to remain under encroachment, the judges noted. Responding to the contempt petition, the HR&CE officials claimed that the delay was due to lack of cooperation from police, revenue and electricity board.

A report filed by the then joint commissioner revealed that 27 government officials, 49 industrialists and businesspersons and 38 influential individuals are in occupation of the temple lands. “The report, however, does not disclose their designations or the nature of occupation.

The encroachments appear to have occurred with the connivance of certain revenue officials and temple trustees. Since several influential persons are among the encroachers, the district administration and police appear reluctant to cooperate with the HR&CE department,” the judges observed.

The court suo motu impleaded the Karur SP as a party to the case and ordered the personal appearance of 17 officials including the SP. The case will be heard next on October 17.