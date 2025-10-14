Karur tragedy: DMK to file counter affidavits over SC ruling for CBI probe

CHENNAI: Reacting to the Supreme Court ordering a CBI probe into the Karur stampede that killed 41 people during TVK chief Vijay’s campaign tour, DMK MP and advocate P Wilson said it was only an interim order, and they are filing counter affidavits awaiting the final order.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, he said, “How does this verdict benefit the families of the 41 deceased and the injured? Those who are celebrating must answer.” He added that the intention behind the SC pleas seeking to quash the Madras High Court order constituting the special investigation team (SIT), is only to protect themselves.

Mentioning that principle of “fraud vitiates all solemn acts” may get invoked in the case as two petitioners have alleged that cases were filed in the top court without their knowledge, Wilson said, “If the case is filed without the knowledge of the petitioner, the court will cancel its order. Those who are celebrating the verdict, unaware of this, should realise it.”

He further said two petitioners appeared virtually and informed the court about this only after it pronounced its verdict.

He said the court hence asked for a petition to be filed in regard to this allegation and added that if the fraudulent act is proved, it would have implications for those who committed such an act and also the verdict.

When asked about TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna’s remarks about the Madras HC order, Wilson said, “Claiming the HC’s order was due to the state government’s pressure is an act of contempt of court. In fact, the HC judge did not agree with the state government’s probe and thus he ordered constitution an SIT led by officer Asra Garg. Arjuna is slandering the HC.”

Meanwhile, DMK supporters have taken to social media to portray TVK chief Vijay as having fallen into the control of the BJP. They wrote, “BJP waited for this opportunity and it has happened so soon. Without knowing the consequences, TVK cadre are celebrating.”