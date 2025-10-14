Rahul Gandhi’s call to TVK leader Vijay purely humanitarian: TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai on Monday said the conversation Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had with TVK president Vijay after the stampede in Karur was purely humanitarian and cannot be seen politically.

Addressing reporters along with AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar, Selvaperunthagai said Rahul is a kind-hearted leader who personally reaches out to leaders if there is tragedy anywhere in the country, even if they are from BJP-ruled states.

Highlighting that Rahul is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Selvaperunthagai said the conversation was only about the tragic incident and had no political undertones. He added that AICC in-charge and Congress’ general secretary KC Venugopal had also clarified the same earlier.

On rumours that the Congress will bargain for more seats in the DMK-led alliance for the 2026 election, Selvaperunthagai said the AICC in-charge has instructed leaders in TNCC not to comment on anything about seat-sharing on public domain. “Only the party high command will decide about it. Our sentiments have been conveyed to him (Chodankar),” Selvaperunthagai added.