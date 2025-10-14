Six-lane highway between Maduravoyal - Sriperumbudur to be approved in January: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

PUDUCHERRY: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced that the proposed six-lane elevated corridor connecting Maduravoyal and Sriperumbudur NH-48, estimated at Rs 600 crore, will receive government approval by January 2026.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of three major NH projects in Puducherry worth Rs 2,050 crore, Gadkari said that the four-lane elevated corridor between Chennai Port and Maduravoyal has achieved 10 percent progress.

“Once completed, this project will greatly ease traffic congestion in Chennai. The Chennai–Bengaluru Expressway will be completed within six months and also reduce travel time to just two hours,” he said.

The projects include the dedication of the Puducherry-Poondianguppam bypass built at a cost of Rs 1,558 crore, the foundation stone for construction of a flyover from Rajiv Gandhi Square to Indira Gandhi Square at Rs 436 crore, and Ganapathi Chettikulam-Puducherry road improvement project at Rs 25 crore.

The Minister added that the upcoming Maduravoyal–Sriperumbudur stretch will significantly enhance port connectivity and boost trade efficiency in Chennai. Four-lane elevated corridor (3 km) connecting Natesan Nagar to Marapalam Junction and four-lane Ariyankuppam to Mullodai section (13.5 km) on Cuddalore Road built at a cost of Rs 650 crore was also announced.

He added that the projects which will ease traffic between Puducherry and Cuddalore and improve connectivity with Villupuram have been approved on the request of CM N Rangasamy and L-G K Kailashnathan.

Additionally, land acquisition work has begun for the 46-km-long, four-lane Puducherry–Marakkanam flyover project, estimated at Rs 2,200 crore.