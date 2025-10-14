Supply erratic, 800 families in Mayiladuthurai village depend on water cans

MAYILADUTHURAI: Around 800 families living in Chandirapadi village in Sembanarkoil block are forced to buy canned water, due to erratic and irregular supply by Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board.

The residents say TWAD supplies water to the village once or twice a month which is grossly inadequate. “If inadequate water is a problem, what is more worrying is it turns yellowish after we collect and store it in vessels ,” said Sugan resident of the village, adding they don’t give it to children or bathe them with the TWAD supplied water.

For drinking water, the residents buy 20-litre cans spending Rs 40, which last for a day or two. Families with more than four members will have to get at least two cans a day. While this may be manageable for a few economically stable families, families that are living along the coastal areas find it difficult to afford.

“With no financial support and a decline in fishing activities in my family, it is hard for us to afford to spend Rs 40 every day on water,” said B Selvi (52), who lives in a hut near the shore. Apart from this, for daily use such as washing clothes, cleaning vessels, cooking and bathing, a private water tanker arrives in the village two times a week and supplies water for Rs 10 for a pot.

“We have to fight for the water, as we get water on a first-come, first-served basis. The tanker arrives uninformed, leaving us longing for its next arrival when the water gets over,” said A Anjamma (70). The villagers claim they submitted petitions to the collectorate and raised the issue in gram sabhas, and the problem is yet to be addressed.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the Sembanarkoil Block Development Office said, “We are aware of the issue, but TWAD is supplying water consistently. We’ll inspect the area and check why the problem is persisting.”