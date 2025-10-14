Tamil Nadu decriminalises business laws, targets 48 Acts to boost reforms

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is moving to overhaul the legal landscape for businesses by identifying 48 state laws for potential decriminalisation as part of its reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business in the state.

Official sources said the state law department has sought feedback from various administrative departments on converting several criminal offences — currently punishable with imprisonment or fines — into civil violations. The shift would allow for in-house adjudication and monetary penalties, removing the need for prosecution through the criminal justice system.

The proposal mirrors a national trend of regulatory easing, with TN looking to create a formal adjudicating mechanism to determine penalties, establish an appellate authority for challenges, and allow for compounding of contraventions. Sources said the intention is to modernise outdated laws that pose compliance burdens without necessarily serving a strong public interest.

As per sources, the governing council of Niti Aayog and Business Reforms Action Plan Plus 2024 guidelines issued by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), ministry of commerce, has entrusted the state law department with the task of enacting a legislation similar to the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2023, focusing on decriminalising minor offences, introducing civil penalties and administrative actions for minor technical and procedure lapses and removing obsolete and redundant provisions of laws.