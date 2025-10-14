Tamil Nadu to hold three TETs in 2026, big relief for govt teachers

CHENNAI: Following the Supreme Court order making the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) mandatory for all teachers handling Classes 1 to 8 to retain their jobs and for promotions, the school education department has decided to conduct a special TET three times next year — in January, July and December — for government teachers across the state. It has also directed District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) to coach teachers to help them clear the test.

The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has been permitted to issue notifications for the three special TETs in 2026, and may hold additional tests in 2027 after reviewing the results and assessing the number of teachers yet to clear the exam.

The Supreme Court, in its recent judgment, ruled that clearing TET is mandatory for all teachers in government and government-aided schools handling Classes 1 to 8. It stated that those who fail to clear the test within two years cannot continue in service, except teachers who have less than five years left before retirement.

The court also clarified that clearing TET is essential for promotions, with no exemptions. According to the school education department, over 1.7 lakh secondary grade and graduate teachers in government schools will be affected by the ruling. Several teachers in private schools also remain without TET qualification.