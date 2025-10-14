Tamil Nadu to hold three TETs in 2026, big relief for govt teachers

CHENNAI: Following the Supreme Court order making the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) mandatory for all teachers handling Classes 1 to 8 to retain their jobs and for promotions, the school education department has decided to conduct a special TET three times next year — in January, July and December — for government teachers across the state. It has also directed District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) to coach teachers to help them clear the test.
The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has been permitted to issue notifications for the three special TETs in 2026, and may hold additional tests in 2027 after reviewing the results and assessing the number of teachers yet to clear the exam.
The Supreme Court, in its recent judgment, ruled that clearing TET is mandatory for all teachers in government and government-aided schools handling Classes 1 to 8. It stated that those who fail to clear the test within two years cannot continue in service, except teachers who have less than five years left before retirement.
The court also clarified that clearing TET is essential for promotions, with no exemptions. According to the school education department, over 1.7 lakh secondary grade and graduate teachers in government schools will be affected by the ruling. Several teachers in private schools also remain without TET qualification.
Following representations from school education director S Kannappan and elementary education director PA Naresh detailing the implications of the SC order, the government issued directions to conduct the special tests. The government has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a review of the order. Sources said there is a possibility that candidates who have already cleared TET but are yet to be appointed to government jobs may approach the court challenging the decision to conduct a special TET.
Since 2012, Tamil Nadu has conducted six TETs. A total of 37.28 lakh candidates have appeared for these exams, but only 1,67,985 (about 4.5%) have managed to pass.
Government order issued to cancel Class 11 public exam
The school education department has issued a government order cancelling the Class 11 public examination from this year. The move, earlier announced during the release of the state education policy for school education, aims to reduce exam pressure on students. Class 11 exams were introduced in 2018 to prevent schools from skipping the syllabus and moving directly to Class 12 subjects.