Tirunelveli woman kills two daughters, dies by suicide after dispute with husband

TIRUNELVELI: A 27-year-old woman died by suicide after killing her daughters, following a quarrel with her husband on Monday.

The deceased were identified as M Muthulakshmi (27), M Muthamizh (4), and M Suseela (3) of Paruthikulam village near Gangaikondan.

Police said that Muthulakshmi was married to Muthaiya, and the couple frequently quarrelled over various issues. On Monday, after another argument with Muthaiya, Muthulakshmi killed her two daughters and died by suicide.

Police added that as the trio did not return home for a long time, neighbours and relatives began searching for them and found Muthulakshmi’s footwear near a farm well.

Fire and rescue service personnel retrieved the bodies and sent them to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

The Gangaikondan police have registered a case, and further investigation is on.

(Assistance for those who are having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu Health Department’s Helpline number 104 and Sneha Suicide Prevention centre helpline at 044-24640050.)